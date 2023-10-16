Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flagship Rock Band Performs in Rota [Image 17 of 31]

    Flagship Rock Band Performs in Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    12.10.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Nathan Carpenter 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct 12, 2023) Members of the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band, Flagship Rock Band, perform at a concert at Castillo de Luna in Rota, Spain Oct 12, 2013. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” Naval Station Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nathan Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 05:44
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Comrel
    Rota
    Music
    Band

