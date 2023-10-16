Flagship Rock Band Performs in Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct 12, 2023) Members of the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band, Flagship Rock Band, perform at a concert at Castillo de Luna in Rota, Spain Oct 12, 2013. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” Naval Station Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nathan Carpenter)

