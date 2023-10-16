Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Prevention Week at Spangdahlem [Image 5 of 5]

    Fire Prevention Week at Spangdahlem

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Airman Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Jacob McLaughlin, left, and Senior Airman Jared Waddell, both Emergency Dispatchers with the 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron fire department, read to kids during a National Fire Prevention Week storytime, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 12, 2023. National Fire Prevention Week's theme for 2023 was “Cooking safety starts with you.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Sydney Franklin)

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    TAGS

    firefighter
    fire prevention week
    sparky

