Fire Prevention Week at Spangdahlem

A child extinguishes a fire during Fire Prevention Day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 14, 2023. National Fire Prevention Week is a weeklong campaign aimed at educating families on fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Sydney Franklin)
|10.14.2023
|10.17.2023 02:48
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
