    NAVFAC Pacific Hosts Collaborative Industry Summit [Image 2 of 3]

    NAVFAC Pacific Hosts Collaborative Industry Summit

    10.05.2023

    SAN DIEGO – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific hosted a Pacific Contractor Summit Oct. 5-6 at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, California. More than 400 attendees representing various U.S. businesses gathered to learn about construction opportunities and address the increasing construction complexities within the Pacific area of operations.

