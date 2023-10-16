Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific hosted a Pacific Contractor Summit Oct. 5-6 at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, California.
More than 400 attendees representing various U.S. businesses gathered to learn about construction opportunities and address the increasing construction complexities within the Pacific area of operations.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 22:04
|Photo ID:
|8074779
|VIRIN:
|231005-N-QE566-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NAVFAC Pacific Hosts Collaborative Industry Summit [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
