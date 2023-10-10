A Berlin Airlift Veterans Association member explores a C-130J Super Hercules static display at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 28, 2023. During the members' time of service, participants were previously assigned to the 41st Troop Carrier Squadron, which is now designated as the 41st AS since Jan. 1, 1992. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 15:16
|Photo ID:
|8073973
|VIRIN:
|230928-F-TH245-1174
|Resolution:
|6967x4627
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BAVA members visit TLR [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT