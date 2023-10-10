BAVA members visit TLR

A Berlin Airlift Veterans Association member explores a C-130J Super Hercules static display at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 28, 2023. During the members' time of service, participants were previously assigned to the 41st Troop Carrier Squadron, which is now designated as the 41st AS since Jan. 1, 1992. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)

