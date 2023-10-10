Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAVA members visit TLR

    BAVA members visit TLR

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Berlin Airlift Veterans Association members receive a 41st Airlift Squadron patch during a C-130J Super Hercules static display at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 28, 2023. The purpose of the association is to commemorate the service rendered by the participants of the Berlin Airlift, both military and civilian. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)

    BAVA members visit TLR
    BAVA members visit TLR
    BAVA members visit TLR

    heritage
    anniversary
    TLR
    BAVA

