BAVA members visit TLR

Berlin Airlift Veterans Association members receive a 41st Airlift Squadron patch during a C-130J Super Hercules static display at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 28, 2023. The purpose of the association is to commemorate the service rendered by the participants of the Berlin Airlift, both military and civilian. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)

