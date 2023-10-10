Hanscom AFB Fire Prevention Week events held

Hanscom Fire Lt. Casey Videtto, 66th Civil Engineering Division Fire Emergency Services life safety inspector, directs Hanscom Primary School students into a Student Awareness of Fire Education trailer at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Oct. 11. Base fire fighters educated children about action to take to keep everyone safe when cooking. The theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week is “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention™.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

