    Hanscom AFB Fire Prevention Week events held

    Hanscom AFB Fire Prevention Week events held

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Hanscom Primary School student Aela Pollard participates in a Fire Prevention Week event at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Oct. 11. This year’s theme is “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention™.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 14:52
    Photo ID: 8073941
    VIRIN: 231011-F-JW594-1094
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    This work, Hanscom AFB Fire Prevention Week events held [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Prevention Week
    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base

