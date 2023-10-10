Security Forces Airmen with the 124th Fighter Wing conduct firearms qualification training at the Gowen Field weapons qualifications range, October 14, 2023. Squadron members undergo annual weapons proficiency training to ensure battlefield effectiveness with a variety of firearms. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Staff Sergeant Joseph Morgan) (This image was created in color and changed to black-and-white.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 00:30 Photo ID: 8072767 VIRIN: 231014-Z-VT588-4118 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.84 MB Location: BOISE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Security Forces Weapons Qualifications [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.