    Security Forces Weapons Qualifications [Image 9 of 13]

    Security Forces Weapons Qualifications

    BOISE, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Security Forces Airmen with the 124th Fighter Wing conduct firearms qualification training at the Gowen Field weapons qualifications range, October 14, 2023. Squadron members undergo annual weapons proficiency training to ensure battlefield effectiveness with a variety of firearms. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph Morgan)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 00:31
    Photo ID: 8072773
    VIRIN: 231014-Z-VT588-4053
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 5.66 MB
    Location: BOISE, US
    This work, Security Forces Weapons Qualifications [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    firing range
    firearms
    weapons qualifications
    security forces

