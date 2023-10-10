Weapons Inspect in MOPP Gear

Aircraft Weapons Specialists with the 124th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform end of runway inspections on the A-10 Thunderbolt II prior to launch out of Gowen Field, Idaho, October 14, 2023. Weapons troops regularly conduct these inspections alongside crew chiefs to ensure aircraft systems are actionable prior to flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph Morgan)

