    Weapons Inspect in MOPP Gear [Image 40 of 40]

    Weapons Inspect in MOPP Gear

    BOISE, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Aircraft Weapons Specialists with the 124th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform end of runway inspections on the A-10 Thunderbolt II prior to launch out of Gowen Field, Idaho, October 14, 2023. Weapons troops regularly conduct these inspections alongside crew chiefs to ensure aircraft systems are actionable prior to flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph Morgan)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.15.2023 22:35
    Location: BOISE, US
    TAGS

    flightline
    a-10
    MOPP
    maintenance
    Weapons
    EOR

