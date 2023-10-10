Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony

    Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Ann Butler 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    Audience members applaud after U.S. Air Force Maj. Brandon Dubuisson, aircraft commander in the 728th Airlift Squadron, makes remarks on behalf of the Distinguished Flying Cross medal recipients during the DFC Ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Oct. 15, 2023. Recipients earned their medals for their heroism during the 17-day evacuation of 124,000 people from Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ann Butler)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2023
    Date Posted: 10.15.2023 19:18
    Photo ID: 8072486
    VIRIN: 231015-F-NH443-1117
    Resolution: 5162x3435
    Size: 750.84 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    TAGS

    Distinguished Flying Cross
    Afghanistan
    Air Force Reserve Command
    OAR
    446th Airlift Wing

