    Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Ann Butler 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Brandon Dubuisson, aircraft commander in 728th Airlift Squadron, makes remarks on behalf of the aircrew who received the Distinguished Flying Cross during the Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Oct. 15, 2023. Recipients earned their medals through their actions during Operation Allies Refugee, in which the Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 446th Operations Group, 728th, and 97th Airlift Squadrons flew crucial and lifesaving missions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ann Butler)

    TAGS

    Distinguished Flying Cross
    Afghanistan
    Air Force Reserve Command
    OAR
    446th Airlift Wing

