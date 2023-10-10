Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokosuka Friendship Day 2023 [Image 3 of 3]

    Yokosuka Friendship Day 2023

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.15.2023

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 15. 2023) - More than 28,000 guests visited Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for Yokosuka Friendship Day 2023 October 15, 2023. Friendship Day is an open-base event where the CFAY community and City of Yokosuka join together to highlight the friendship between the local Japanese community and the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2023
    Date Posted: 10.15.2023 04:58
    Photo ID: 8071605
    VIRIN: 231015-N-FG395-2271
    Resolution: 5905x3937
    Size: 14.6 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Yokosuka Friendship Day 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Friendship Day

