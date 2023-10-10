YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 15. 2023) - More than 28,000 guests visited Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for Yokosuka Friendship Day 2023 October 15, 2023. Friendship Day is an open-base event where the CFAY community and City of Yokosuka join together to highlight the friendship between the local Japanese community and the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

