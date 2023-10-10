YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 15, 2023) — Hip Hop dancers perform during the 2023 Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Friendship Day. Friendship Day is an annual open base event where the CFAY community and City of Yokosuka join together to highlight the friendship between the local Japanese community and the U.S. Navy. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2023 Date Posted: 10.15.2023 02:38 Photo ID: 8071587 VIRIN: 231015-N-OC881-1459 Resolution: 6570x4382 Size: 2.25 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY and City of Yokosuka Celebrate 2023 Friendship Day [Image 23 of 23], by PO2 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.