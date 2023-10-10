Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY and City of Yokosuka Celebrate 2023 Friendship Day [Image 15 of 23]

    CFAY and City of Yokosuka Celebrate 2023 Friendship Day

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 15, 2023) — Local community members take part in a children's carnival during the 2023 Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Friendship Day. Friendship Day is an annual open base event where the CFAY community and City of Yokosuka join together to highlight the friendship between the local Japanese community and the U.S. Navy. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling)

