Joint Task Force -Red Hill hosts blessing ceremony prior to defueling commencement

Joint Task Force–Red Hill (JTF-RH) and Defense Logistics Agency leadership hold a maile, a traditional Hawaiian lei, as part of a blessing ceremony Oct. 14, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, held in honor of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility defueling process. JTF-RH is set to commence defueling Monday. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

