    Joint Task Force-Red Hill hosts blessing ceremony prior to defueling commencement

    JOINT BASE PEAL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Kahu Kordell Kekoa joins Joint Task Force–Red Hill (JTF-RH) leadership as they participate in a blessing ceremony Oct. 14, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, offering his blessing for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility defueling process. JTF-RH is set to commence defueling Monday. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    Joint Task Force- Red Hill
    JTF-RH

