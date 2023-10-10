Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill hosts blessing ceremony prior to defueling commencement [Image 3 of 5]

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill hosts blessing ceremony prior to defueling commencement

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kyler Chatman 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Hawaii State Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Board of Water Supply’s Manager and Chief Engineer Ernest Y.W. Lau, participate in Joint Task Force–Red Hill’s (JTF-RH) blessing ceremony for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility defueling process Oct. 14, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. JTF-RH is set to commence defueling Monday. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler Chatman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.14.2023 17:43
    Location: HI, US
    This work, Joint Task Force-Red Hill hosts blessing ceremony prior to defueling commencement [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Kyler Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Red Hill
    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    JTF-RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill

