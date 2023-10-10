Hawaii State Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Board of Water Supply’s Manager and Chief Engineer Ernest Y.W. Lau, participate in Joint Task Force–Red Hill’s (JTF-RH) blessing ceremony for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility defueling process Oct. 14, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. JTF-RH is set to commence defueling Monday. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler Chatman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.14.2023 17:43 Photo ID: 8071402 VIRIN: 231014-A-ME245-1171 Resolution: 4983x3322 Size: 1.92 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Task Force-Red Hill hosts blessing ceremony prior to defueling commencement [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Kyler Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.