Joint Task Force-Red Hill hosts blessing ceremony prior to defueling commencement

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade addresses an audience during a blessing ceremony for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility defueling process, Oct. 14, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. JTF-RH is set to commence defueling Monday. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler Chatman)
