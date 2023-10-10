Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill hosts blessing ceremony prior to defueling commencement [Image 2 of 5]

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill hosts blessing ceremony prior to defueling commencement

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kyler Chatman 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade addresses an audience during a blessing ceremony for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility defueling process, Oct. 14, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. JTF-RH is set to commence defueling Monday. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler Chatman)

