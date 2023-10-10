Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen recognized for Afghanistan evacuation [Image 3 of 3]

    Airmen recognized for Afghanistan evacuation

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Aircrew assigned to the 167th Operations Group were recognized for their support of Operation Allies Refuge during a ceremony at Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Oct. 14, 2023.Air Medal with C device recipients included, in the back row, Senior Airman Samuel Bartolomeo, Senior Airman Courtney Shambaugh, Capt. Taylor Loving, Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Windle, Lt. Col. Alexander Hanna, Maj. Cabell Doyle, Tech. Sgt. Tim Larsen, Staff Sgt. Tristan Rowland, Capt. Donald Tipton, Maj. Patrick Barnes and Master Sgt. Gregory Barham. Air and Space Commendation Medal recipients included, in the front row, Maj. Casey Boley, Master Sgt. Jon LaFollette, Maj. Kyle Wagner, Senior Airman Ben Kelsey, Tech. Sgt. Isaiah Redman, Maj. David Groom, Chief Master Sgt. Dave Martens, Staff Sgt. Charles Adams, Airman 1st Class Nate Catrow, Capt. Trevor Whittington, Maj. Will Giles, Tech. Sgt. James Doane.

    167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight October 2023
    West Virginia National Guard
    Air Medal
    167th Airlift Wing
    WVNG
    167 AW
    Operation Allies Refuge

