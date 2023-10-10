Airmen recognized for Afghanistan evacuation

Aircrew assigned to the 167th Operations Group were recognized for their support of Operation Allies Refuge during a ceremony at Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Oct. 14, 2023.Air Medal with C device recipients included, in the back row, Senior Airman Samuel Bartolomeo, Senior Airman Courtney Shambaugh, Capt. Taylor Loving, Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Windle, Lt. Col. Alexander Hanna, Maj. Cabell Doyle, Tech. Sgt. Tim Larsen, Staff Sgt. Tristan Rowland, Capt. Donald Tipton, Maj. Patrick Barnes and Master Sgt. Gregory Barham. Air and Space Commendation Medal recipients included, in the front row, Maj. Casey Boley, Master Sgt. Jon LaFollette, Maj. Kyle Wagner, Senior Airman Ben Kelsey, Tech. Sgt. Isaiah Redman, Maj. David Groom, Chief Master Sgt. Dave Martens, Staff Sgt. Charles Adams, Airman 1st Class Nate Catrow, Capt. Trevor Whittington, Maj. Will Giles, Tech. Sgt. James Doane.

