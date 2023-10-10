Airmen recognized for Afghanistan evacuation

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alex Hanna salutes Col. Christopher Sigler, left, 167th Operations Group commander, upon receiving an Air Medal with a C device denoting combat conditions, during a ceremony at Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Oct. 14, 2023. Hanna was one of 27 167th Operations Group Airmen recognized for their efforts during Operation Allies Refuge, the August 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan. Thirteen Airmen on two crews received the Air Medal and 14 Airmen received Air and Space Commendation Medals during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

Date Taken: 10.14.2023
Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US