Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen recognized for Afghanistan evacuation [Image 2 of 3]

    Airmen recognized for Afghanistan evacuation

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alex Hanna salutes Col. Christopher Sigler, left, 167th Operations Group commander, upon receiving an Air Medal with a C device denoting combat conditions, during a ceremony at Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Oct. 14, 2023. Hanna was one of 27 167th Operations Group Airmen recognized for their efforts during Operation Allies Refuge, the August 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan. Thirteen Airmen on two crews received the Air Medal and 14 Airmen received Air and Space Commendation Medals during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.14.2023 14:15
    Photo ID: 8071305
    VIRIN: 231014-Z-PU513-1011
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen recognized for Afghanistan evacuation [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight October 2023
    Airmen recognized for Afghanistan evacuation
    Airmen recognized for Afghanistan evacuation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airmen recognized for Afghanistan evacuation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    West Virginia National Guard
    Air Medal
    167th Airlift Wing
    WVNG
    167 AW
    Operation Allies Refuge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT