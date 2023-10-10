Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gadbois promotes to Colonel [Image 5 of 5]

    Gadbois promotes to Colonel

    SIOUX FALLS, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Edwin Vanderwolde, South Dakota Assistant Adjutant General for Air, congratulates Col. Dale Gadbois, South Dakota National Guard Director of Staff for Air, on his promotion during his promotion ceremony on July 29, 2023, Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. Col. Gadbois was previously the SDNG director of military support to civil authorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.14.2023 12:18
    Photo ID: 8071251
    VIRIN: 230929-Z-SJ722-1012
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gadbois promotes to Colonel [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gadbois promotes to Colonel
    Gadbois promotes to Colonel
    Gadbois promotes to Colonel
    Gadbois promotes to Colonel
    Gadbois promotes to Colonel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Change of command
    114th Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT