Gadbois promotes to Colonel

Brig. Gen. Edwin Vanderwolde, South Dakota Assistant Adjutant General for Air, congratulates Col. Dale Gadbois, South Dakota National Guard Director of Staff for Air, on his promotion during his promotion ceremony on July 29, 2023, Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. Col. Gadbois was previously the SDNG director of military support to civil authorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

