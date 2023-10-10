Gadbois promotes to Colonel

Col. Dale Gadbois, South Dakota National Guard Director of Staff for Air, gives a speech to his family, friends, and South Dakota Air National Guard members during his promotion ceremony on July 29, 2023, Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. Col. Gadbois was previously the SDNG director of military support to civil authorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

Date Taken: 09.29.2023
Location: SIOUX FALLS, US