USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Deploys

NORFOLK, Va. - The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike) prepares to deploy from Naval Station Norfolk, Oct. 14, 2023. The Ike Carrier Strike Group will conduct a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility in support of enhanced vigilance activities and operations with NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

