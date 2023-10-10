Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Deploys [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Deploys

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. - The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike) deploys from Naval Station Norfolk, Oct. 14, 2023. The Ike Carrier Strike Group will conduct a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility in support of enhanced vigilance activities and operations with NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.14.2023 10:35
    Photo ID: 8071215
    VIRIN: 231014-N-KK394-1140
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Deploys [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVSTA Norfolk
    CVN 69
    Ike
    Deployment
    C2F
    CCSG 2

