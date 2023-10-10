Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from water near Georgetown, South Carolina [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from water near Georgetown, South Carolina

    GEORGETOWN, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Station Georgetown 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew rescues two people from the water after their 44-foot sailing vessel sank near the jetties by the entrance to Winyah Bay in Georgetown, South Carolina, Oct. 13, 2023. The boat crew recovered the individuals from the water and treated them for shock and hypothermia while transporting them to Station Georgetown to awaiting emergency medical services personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Georgetown)

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from water near Georgetown, South Carolina
    

