Coast Guard rescues 2 from water near Georgetown, South Carolina

A Coast Guard Station Georgetown 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew rescues two people from the water after their 44-foot sailing vessel sank near the jetties by the entrance to Winyah Bay in Georgetown, South Carolina, Oct. 13, 2023. The boat crew recovered the individuals from the water and treated them for shock and hypothermia while transporting them to Station Georgetown to awaiting emergency medical services personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Georgetown)

