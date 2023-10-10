231011-N-CV021-1004 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 11, 2023) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Thomas Pulkoski, from Rockaway Beach, New York, left, and Boatswain's Mate Chief John Burnett, from San Diego, right, participate in a crash and salvage drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Oct. 11. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2023 06:02
|Photo ID:
|8071068
|VIRIN:
|231011-N-CV021-1004
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a crash and salvage drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT