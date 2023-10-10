231011-N-CV021-1013 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 11, 2023) Machinist's Mate Moneecia Green, from Cleveland, participates in a crash and salvage drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Oct. 11. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2023 06:02
|Photo ID:
|8071069
|VIRIN:
|231011-N-CV021-1013
|Resolution:
|5160x3440
|Size:
|753.05 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a crash and salvage drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
