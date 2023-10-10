Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Save 10% at Exchange Restaurants

    MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Save 10% at Exchange Restaurants

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Military shoppers can save up while chowing down with MILITARY STAR. Cardmembers receive 10% off all food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants—savings that totaled over $4 million for the military community in 2022. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2vQ.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 16:13
    Photo ID: 8070633
    VIRIN: 231011-D-DO482-1111
    Resolution: 800x450
    Size: 145.4 KB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Save 10% at Exchange Restaurants, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Save 10% at Exchange Restaurants

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    MILITARY STAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT