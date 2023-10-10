MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Save 10% at Exchange Restaurants

DALLAS – The military community can enjoy healthy and convenient meals at Army & Air Force Exchange Service restaurants—and save with MILITARY STAR®.



Cardmembers save 10% on all food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants, an everyday discount that added up to more than $4 million in savings in 2022.



“MILITARY STAR helps the military community save on the things they’re already buying, like grabbing lunch on installation,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “If you eat at an Exchange restaurant, use your MILITARY STAR card to save 10% every time.”



In addition to the 10% discount, cardmembers earn unlimited 2% rewards on their purchases. (Rewards exclude Military Clothing Plan.) Other benefits include:



• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations.

• 10% off all first-day purchases for new cardmembers.

• Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• The lowest flat-rate APR among store cards—rate is offered to all cardmembers upon account approval.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible cardmembers.



MILITARY STAR provided a $435 million annual benefit to the military community in 2022 through exclusive card offers and benefits.



Shoppers who use MILITARY STAR and patronize the Exchange—including Exchange restaurants—not only save but give back, as 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military communities it serves. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical on-installation Quality-of-Life programs that make life better for service members and families.



For more information on MILITARY STAR, shoppers can visit their local Exchange or https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



