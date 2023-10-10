Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC William Tate [Image 5 of 5]

    USCGC William Tate

    UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A crewmember aboard the Coast Guard Cutter William Tate, a 175-foot coastal buoy tender homeported in Philadelphia, uses an acetylene torch to heat a shackle pin while servicing a buoy, October 11, 2023. The cutter aids in replacing summer buoys with ice buoys every fall while also conducting maintenance and fixing discrepancies. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 13:31
    Photo ID: 8070215
    VIRIN: 231011-G-KH296-2030
    Resolution: 3645x5479
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC William Tate [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Carmen Caver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CGC William Tate
    USCGC William Tate
    USCGC William Tate
    USCGC William Tate
    USCGC William Tate

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    buoy tender
    uscg
    torch
    heat and beat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT