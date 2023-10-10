Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC William Tate [Image 3 of 5]

    USCGC William Tate

    UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Seaman Abigail Phillips tests buoy lights aboard USCGC William Tate, October 11, 2023, while underway in the Delaware River. Crewmembers aboard the William Tate, a 175-foot coastal buoy tender homeported in Philidelphia, conduct services on aids to navigation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 13:31
    Photo ID: 8070152
    VIRIN: 231011-G-KH296-2018
    Resolution: 3876x5826
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC William Tate [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Carmen Caver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CGC William Tate
    USCGC William Tate
    USCGC William Tate
    USCGC William Tate
    USCGC William Tate

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    buoy tender
    uscg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT