The Petty Officer’s Association at Recruit Training Command commemorated the Navy’s 248th birthday with an ice-cream social on Oct. 13, 2023. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Christopher O’Grady)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023 13:27 Photo ID: 8070214 VIRIN: 231013-N-LN782-2020 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 864.35 KB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruit Training Command Navy Birthday Ice Cream Social [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.