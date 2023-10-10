Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruit Training Command Navy Birthday Ice Cream Social [Image 2 of 3]

    Recruit Training Command Navy Birthday Ice Cream Social

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    The Petty Officer’s Association at Recruit Training Command commemorated the Navy’s 248th birthday with an ice-cream social on Oct. 13, 2023. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Christopher O’Grady)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 13:27
    Photo ID: 8070213
    VIRIN: 231013-N-LN782-2041
    Resolution: 6836x4557
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command Navy Birthday Ice Cream Social [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruit Training Command
    Navy Birthday
    US Navy

