Massachusetts National Guard Airmen and Soldiers, firefighters from the Joint Base Cape Cod Fire Department and troopers from the Massachusetts State Police joined forces to welcome 40 students of Latham Centers for an “Airman for a Day” event held at Otis Air National Guard Base, on Oct. 11, 2023. The event brought a fleet of vehicles and other equipment together that provided a tactile experience for the students. Representatives from the various organizations spoke to the students while they were able to observe, touch and even sit in everything from a fire truck to a Blackhawk military helicopter.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023 13:29 Photo ID: 8070182 VIRIN: 231011-Z-WQ490-1052 Resolution: 3986x3189 Size: 8.28 MB Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base Cape Cod Welcomes Latham Centers Students to be ‘Airmen for a Day’ [Image 8 of 8], by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.