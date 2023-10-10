Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Cape Cod Welcomes Latham Centers Students to be ‘Airmen for a Day’ [Image 5 of 8]

    Joint Base Cape Cod Welcomes Latham Centers Students to be ‘Airmen for a Day’

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Massachusetts National Guard Airmen and Soldiers, firefighters from the Joint Base Cape Cod Fire Department and troopers from the Massachusetts State Police joined forces to welcome 40 students of Latham Centers for an “Airman for a Day” event held at Otis Air National Guard Base, on Oct. 11, 2023. The event brought a fleet of vehicles and other equipment together that provided a tactile experience for the students. Representatives from the various organizations spoke to the students while they were able to observe, touch and even sit in everything from a fire truck to a Blackhawk military helicopter.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 13:29
    Photo ID: 8070181
    VIRIN: 231011-Z-WQ490-1032
    Resolution: 5983x3365
    Size: 14.06 MB
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Joint Base Cape Cod Welcomes Latham Centers Students to be ‘Airmen for a Day’ [Image 8 of 8], by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

