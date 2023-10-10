Army & Air Force Exchange Service To Offer Screenings of TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film to Military Communities

Time to party like it's 1989! Service members, military families and retirees can fill in the blank space in their weekend plans at showings of Taylor Swift |The Eras Tour concert film beginning Oct. 13 at Exchange Reel Time Theaters! Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2w2.

