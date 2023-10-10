Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service To Offer Screenings of TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film to Military Communities

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Keiana Holleman 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Time to party like it's 1989! Service members, military families and retirees can fill in the blank space in their weekend plans at showings of Taylor Swift |The Eras Tour concert film beginning Oct. 13 at Exchange Reel Time Theaters! Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2w2.

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2023 11:58
