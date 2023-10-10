Time to party like it's 1989! Service members, military families and retirees can fill in the blank space in their weekend plans at showings of Taylor Swift |The Eras Tour concert film beginning Oct. 13 at Exchange Reel Time Theaters! Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2w2.
Army & Air Force Exchange Service To Offer Screenings of TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film to Military Communities
