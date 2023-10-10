Army & Air Force Exchange Service To Offer Screenings of TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film to Military Communities

Photo By Keiana Holleman | Time to party like it's 1989! Service members, military families and retirees can fill...... read more read more Photo By Keiana Holleman | Time to party like it's 1989! Service members, military families and retirees can fill in the blank space in their weekend plans at showings of Taylor Swift |The Eras Tour concert film beginning Oct. 13 at Exchange Reel Time Theaters! Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2w2. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Service members, military families and retirees can take in a showing of Taylor Swift |The Eras Tour concert film at all the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Reel Time Theaters beginning at 6 p.m. local time on Oct. 13.



In partnership with Horizon Distribution and the Exchange,* military moviegoers can enjoy the film showing each weekend through Nov. 5 at an exclusive rate.



“The Exchange is excited to bring Taylor Swift fans together for a morale boost on installations worldwide,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “This offering is another way the Exchange provides a piece of home to our service members and their families overseas and gives the military community here at home a special evening out with family and friends.”



Moviegoers can follow their local Exchange’s Facebook page for more information on show times and ticket reservations.



*No recording or distribution (audio or visual) of any portion of Taylor Swift |The Eras Tour concert film is permitted. Any attempted recording will result in immediate removal from the theater and may result in criminal or other legal action against such person.



