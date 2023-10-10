Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Lt. Rachel Robeck honored as a Hero of Military Medicine [Image 3 of 6]

    Navy Lt. Rachel Robeck honored as a Hero of Military Medicine

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    SAN ANTONIO – (Oct. 12, 2023) – Lt. Rachel Robeck, of Atlanta, a Navy Emergency Medicine physician assistant assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, was recognized as a Hero of Military Medicine honoree during the 2023 Heroes of Military Medicine San Antonio Awards Program held at The Red Berry Estate. Presenting the award was retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph Caravalho, president and CEO of the Henry M. Jackson Foundation (HJF) for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc., joined by NAMRU Commanding Officer Capt. Jennifer Buechel. The awards program, hosted by the HJF, recognized exception community leaders who advance military medicine in and around the greater San Antonio area. The event brought the story of Military City USA’s unique military and civilian medical research and clinical care collaborations to national and global attention. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

