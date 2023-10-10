SAN ANTONIO – (Oct. 12, 2023) – Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph Caravalho, president and CEO of the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc., welcomes guests and awardees to the 2023 Heroes of Military Medicine San Antonio Awards Program held at The Red Berry Estate. The awards program recognized exception community leaders who advance military medicine in and around the greater San Antonio area. The event brought the story of Military City USA’s unique military and civilian medical research and clinical care collaborations to national and global attention. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

