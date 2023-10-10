SECDEF Visits Israel

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is greeted by Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 13, 2023. Austin traveled to the country to meet with Israeli leaders face-to-face and underscore the unwavering support of the U.S. for the people of Israel and commitment to ensuring Israel has what it needs to defend itself. While in Israel, Secretary Austin met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli War Cabinet. He will also see firsthand some of the U.S. security assistance delivered to Israel. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

Date Taken: 10.13.2023