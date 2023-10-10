Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Visits Israel [Image 19 of 21]

    SECDEF Visits Israel

    TEL AVIV, ISRAEL

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Chad McNeeley  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks U.S. Air Force airman delivering munitions to Nevatim Air Base, Israel, Oct. 13, 2023. Austin traveled to the country to meet with Israeli leaders face-to-face and underscore the unwavering support of the U.S. for the people of Israel and commitment to ensuring Israel has what it needs to defend itself.  While in Israel, Secretary Austin also met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli War Cabinet and see firsthand some of the U.S. security assistance being delivered the air base. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    This work, SECDEF Visits Israel [Image 21 of 21], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Israel
    Netanyahu
    Gallant
    Nevatim
    secdefaustin
    Security Assistance Delivery Program

