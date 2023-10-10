SECDEF Visits Israel

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks U.S. Air Force airman delivering munitions to Nevatim Air Base, Israel, Oct. 13, 2023. Austin traveled to the country to meet with Israeli leaders face-to-face and underscore the unwavering support of the U.S. for the people of Israel and commitment to ensuring Israel has what it needs to defend itself. While in Israel, Secretary Austin also met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli War Cabinet and see firsthand some of the U.S. security assistance being delivered the air base. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

