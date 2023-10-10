Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wiesbaden Elementary School observes fire prevention week [Image 4 of 5]

    Wiesbaden Elementary School observes fire prevention week

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Baker 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    A group of students play with a photo prop during a Fire Prevention Week traveling demonstration at Wiesbaden Elementary School on Hainerberg Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Oct. 11, 2023. During Fire Prevention Week, children, adults, and teachers learn how to stay safe in case of a fire. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Baker)

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, Wiesbaden Elementary School observes fire prevention week [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Prevention Week
    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    People First
    StrongerTogether

