A group of students play with a photo prop during a Fire Prevention Week traveling demonstration at Wiesbaden Elementary School on Hainerberg Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Oct. 11, 2023. During Fire Prevention Week, children, adults, and teachers learn how to stay safe in case of a fire. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Baker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023 10:23 Photo ID: 8069624 VIRIN: 231011-A-CQ023-2020 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 20.01 MB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wiesbaden Elementary School observes fire prevention week [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.