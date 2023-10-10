Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wiesbaden Elementary School observes fire prevention week [Image 5 of 5]

    Wiesbaden Elementary School observes fire prevention week

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Baker 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Sparky the Fire Dog waves students goodbye as they leave school for the day at a Fire Prevention Week event at Wiesbaden Elementary School on Hainerberg Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Oct. 11, 2023. During Fire Prevention Week, firefighters provide lifesaving public education in an effort to decrease casualties caused by fires. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Baker)

    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Fire Prevention Week
    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    People First
    StrongerTogether

